Leadership Music

The NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC program will be suspending a program year for the first time in its 32-year history. The move comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also prevented this year’s class from finishing their program year and graduating.

The organization’s staff and membership would ordinarily be selecting and announcing the next class and, in JULY, beginning the planning for the next program year. But it announced last week that “given the uncertainty of the next several months, we determined that our ability to plan and deliver our trademark high-quality, off-the-charts program experience for the class of 2021 would be at risk. For that reason, the LEADERSHIP MUSIC Board of Directors decided to press pause and defer the program for the class of 2021. We always say it is easier to move a mountain than a program day, so canceling an entire program year was certainly not an easy decision. But with the recommended social distancing and what is anticipated for the next few months, it is a decision the Board of Directors felt is in the best interest of the alums who plan the program and the future alums who experience it.”

The organization will create a special committee tasked with planning events for LEADERSHIP MUSIC alums to stay connected during the next 12 months, either in-person or online. It plans to be back on track next year, announcing a the class of 2022 and planning their program year.

