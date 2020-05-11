Gradual Reopening

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, LLC takes a step forward in the COVID-19 recovery process and has announced that it will begin the approved gradual Phase One implementation of reopening its radio properties in states that have reopened for business beginning on TODAY (5/11).

Approved CDC, individual state and local government recommended guidelines for timing and safety measures are being employed during Phase One. No more than 25% of each cluster’s individual workforce will be in the workplace at any given time.

BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY commented, "We have taken a very conservative, thorough and thoughtful approach to our company’s gradual reopening plan to provide, first and foremost, a safe and healthy work environment for our employees. Our Market Managers have done an incredible job working closely with their individual state and local governments to ensure a safe transition process as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times."

