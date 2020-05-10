Betty Wright (photo: Gregory Reed - Shutterstock.com)

R&B/Pop songbird and GRAMMY winner BETTY WRIGHT, who made a mark for herself with the 1971 smash "Clean Up Woman," has passed on at age 66 of cancer, passing on in MIAMI, according to TMZ.

BETTY recorded so many songs, including her 1971 hit, "Clean Up Woman. She was only 18 at the time and it turned out to be her biggest song ever. Other hits included "Let Me Be Your Lovermaker," "Shoorah Shoorah," "Tonight is the Night," "Where is the Love and "No Pain (No Gain)," which popularized the phrase.

The first female artist to launch her own independent label in the 80's, WRIGHT was an inspiration to many singers, including MARY J. BLIGE, THE ROOTS and JOSS STONE. WRIGHT performed with JOSS on her song, "The Art of Love and War."

