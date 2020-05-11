Audiomack

Starting today (5/11) AUDIOMACK is hosting a five-day virtual panel “Moving Music Forward - An Industry Discussion” in partnership with Hip Hop media platform OUR GENERATION MUSIC.

AUDIOMACK is assembling creatives and executives to give insight on the tools and strategies that could be used to build the next generation of global superstars.

Hosted by AUDIOMACK's Co-Founder/CMO DAVE PONTE and curated by Senior Director/ Marketing & Brand Strategy JASON JOHNSON.



Viewers may visit ZOOM or TWITCH to watch and participate.

(Zoom Id (905) 646-3936 or twitch.tv/audiomack)

« see more Net News