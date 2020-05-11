Hurricane Dave Smith

TAXI LICENSE CORP. Urban AC KJLH (RADIO FREE 102.3)/LOS ANGELES has tapped "HURRICANE" DAVE SMITH for Programming, Marketing & Operations Consultant duties.

Most recently SMITH was RADIO ONE VP/Programming & Operations for ATLANTA, CHARLOTTE, RICHMOND, RALEIGH, and REACH MEDIA/ATLANTA.

VP/GM KAREN SLADE said, “We are happy to have "HURRICANE DAVE" consult Team KJLH. His understanding of the industry, strategic programming, and marketing expertise in this multi-platformed era is welcomed and exciting.”

SMITH added, “I can't think of another time when starting a new opportunity where I had such a clear vision on day one. KJLH is a globally recognized brand where all OF LOS ANGELES feels comfortable listening to generations of amazing music with no restrictions. That's why it's called RADIO FREE, if it's a great song we can play it. RADIO FREE KJLH has the largest library of music of any radio station in LOS ANGELES. This is going to be exciting.”

