KJLH/Los Angeles Names 'Hurricane' Dave Smith Programming, Marketing & Operations Consultant
TAXI LICENSE CORP. Urban AC KJLH (RADIO FREE 102.3)/LOS ANGELES has tapped "HURRICANE" DAVE SMITH for Programming, Marketing & Operations Consultant duties.
Most recently SMITH was RADIO ONE VP/Programming & Operations for ATLANTA, CHARLOTTE, RICHMOND, RALEIGH, and REACH MEDIA/ATLANTA.
VP/GM KAREN SLADE said, “We are happy to have "HURRICANE DAVE" consult Team KJLH. His understanding of the industry, strategic programming, and marketing expertise in this multi-platformed era is welcomed and exciting.”
SMITH added, “I can't think of another time when starting a new opportunity where I had such a clear vision on day one. KJLH is a globally recognized brand where all OF LOS ANGELES feels comfortable listening to generations of amazing music with no restrictions. That's why it's called RADIO FREE, if it's a great song we can play it. RADIO FREE KJLH has the largest library of music of any radio station in LOS ANGELES. This is going to be exciting.”
