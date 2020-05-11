Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Doja Cat New #1; Bieber/Quavo Top 5; Trevor Daniel Rises; Surfaces Top 15; Saint Jhn Top 20; Marshmello/Halsey Surge; Ariana/Justin Debut

* DOJA CAT takes the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Say So," and is +1140 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL posts a 1378 spin gain inside the top 10 with "Falling," up 10*-7*

* SURFACES go top 15 with "Sunday Best," rising 16*-15* and +502 spins

* SAINT JHN hit the top 20, scoring a 21*-18* move with "Roses," up 1250 spins

* MARSHMELLO & HALSEY vault 40*-25* with "Be Kind," and soar 2385 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER land a big debut at 28* with "Stuck With U" - with 2293 first week spins

Rhythmic: Drake Holds #1 Spot; Megan/Beyonce Top 5; DaBaby Top 15; The Scotts Top 20; DaBaby/Roddy Debut Top 25

* DRAKE holds the top spot with the "Toosie Slide" for a second week at Rhythmic and was up nearly another 500 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 5 with "Savage," featuring BEYONCE, rising 8*-5* and is +461 spins

* DABABY hits the top 15 with "Vibez," up 16*-15*

* THE SCOTTS go top 20 with "The Scotts," vaulting 28*-19* and +824 spins

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH debut big at 25* with "Rockstar," up 673 spins

Urban: Megan/Beyonce Soar To #1; Lil Baby Top 5; Roddy/Mustard Soar Into Top 10; Jhene Top 15

* MEGAN THEE STALLION surges to #1 with "Savage," vaulting 5*-1* and is +948 spins, featuring BEYONCE - getting there in just six weeks

* DRAKE moves back to #2 but was up 148 spins with "Toosie Slide"

* LIL BABY goes top 5 with "Sum 2 Prove," rising 9*-5* and is +343 spins

* RODDY RICCH and MUSTARD surge well into the top 10, up 11*-6* with "High Fashion" with a +525 spins

* JHENE AIKO goes top 15 with "P*ssy Fairy (OTW)," climbing 17*-15* and is +205 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN goes top 20 with "Big Drip," up 21*-18* and is +102 spins

* YOUNG T & BUGSEY also go top 20 with a 386 spin gain - and moving 25*-19* with "Don't Rush," featuring HEADIE ONE

* GUNNA is top 20 as well with "Skybox," up 22*-20*

* USHER, LIL JON, and LUDACRIS debut at 39* with "SexBeat" while THE SCOTTS enter at 40*

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Returns To #1; Weeknd Top 3; JP Saxe/Julia Michaels Top 15; Kelly Clarkson Top 20; Ariana/Justin Debut Top 30

* DUA LIPA returns to the top spot with "Don't Start Now"

* THE WEEKND is top 3 with "Blinding Lights," moving 4*-3* and are +542 spins

* JP SAXE and JULIA MICHAELS are top 15 with "If The World Was Ending" moves 16*-15* and are +160 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON is top 20 with "I Dare You," up 463 spins and goes 22*-19*

* ARIANA GRANDE & JUSTIN BIEBER debut at 30* with "Stuck With U," with 602 spins

* AJR also scores a debut with "Bang!," at 37* with a +122 spins

Active Rock: Falling In Reverse Hold Top Spot; Bad Wolves Top 5; Asking Alexandria Top 10; Motionless In White Top 15; Five Finger, Volbeat, The Hu Top 20

* FALLING IN REVERSE hold the top spot with "Popular Monster" for a 3rd week

* BAD WOLVES go top 5 with "Sober," rising 7*-4* and are +125 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA is top 10 with "Antisocalist," up 11*-10*

* MOTIONLESS IN WHITE go top 15 with "Another Life," rising 16*-15*

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH surge 28*-16*, well into the top 20, with "A Little Bit Off" and are +290 spins

* VOLBEAT are top 20 as well, up 22*-17* with "Leviathan," up 169 spins

* THE HU are the third artist to go top 20 with "Wolf Totem," rising 24*-20*

* TRIVIUM land the lone debut

Alternative: Killers, Pilots, Cage Remain Top 3; Grouplove Top 5; Powfu Top 10; Head And The Heart Top 15; Matt Maeson, Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Top 20

* KILLERS, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, and CAGE THE ELEPHANT retain the top three spots

* GROUPLOVE enter the top 5 with "Deleter," up 6*-4* and is +102 spins

* POWFU hits the top 10 with "Coffee For Your Head," rising 12*-8* and is +308 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART enter the top 15 with "Honeybee," up 17*-14* and is +208 spins

* MATT MAESON goes 22*-18* and hits the top 20 with "Hallucinogenics," up 239 spins

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD also go top 20 with "Lay Your Head On Me," moving 23*-20*

* REZZ & GRABBITZ, CAR SEAT HEADREST, WHITE REAPER, and AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT all debut

Triple A: Killers Hold Top Spot; Tame Impala Runner Up; Bakar, Major Lazer/Marcus Mumford Top 10; Glass Animals Top 15

* KILLERS remain atop the Triple A chart with "Caution"

* TAME IMPALA is in the runner up spot, moving 4*-2* with "Lost In Yesterday"

* BAKAR is top 10 with "Hell N Back," rising 13*-8*

* MAJOR LAZER and MARCUS MUMFORD go top 10 with "Lay Your Head On Me." up 12*-9*

* GLASS ANIMALS hit the top 15 with "Your Love (Deja Vu)," climbing 17*-15*

* PEARL JAM score another top 20 hit with "Retrograde," up 25*-19* and is +85 spins

* ROLLING STONES also go top 20 with "Living In A Ghost Town," rising 23*-20*

* MOON TAXI and FIONA APPLE debut

