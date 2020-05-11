Sounds Of Silence

No new station sale applications appeared in the FCC database MONDAY morning (5/11).

In filings that did appear, JESUS PENA ACOSTA requested a Silent STA for KJJT/LOS YBANEZ, TX, stating, "Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in the area are largely closed, and the station has no advertising revenues. the owner cannot afford to keep the station operating at the present time." The station, covering the area between LUBBOCK and MIDLAND-ODESSA, flipped from "Red Dirt" Country to Tejano as "98.5 THE WAVE" in FEBRUARY.

RADIO VIEQUES-LA VOZ DEL ESTE INC. has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for WVQR/VIEQUES, PR while ir rebuilds the station, which was destroyed in Hurricane Maria; the process is being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And JOSE AGUILAR's 35 COMMUNICATIONS LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KOTX/HEBBRONVILLE, TX to XAVIER CANTU's XAVIER ENTERTAINMENT, LLC for $83,000.

