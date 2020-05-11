Clay Myers

CLAY MYERS, a veteran of more than 30 years in the music industry, has launched NASHVILLE MUSIC CONSULTANTS (NMC), a boutique consulting agency serving music publishers, artists, songwriters, and production companies.

The firm will provide management and production services, as well as catalog representation, for companies including REVIVER PUBLISHING, STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT’s publishing division, VANDERMONT MUSIC PUBLISHING, SCHEDLER MUSIC (AUSTRIA), the EASTON CORBIN MUSIC catalog, and A MILLION MIDNIGHTS MUSIC. Other services the company will provide include A&R (collaborations and song selection), recording/production services, imaging and brand development, social media, catalog licensing and administration, song plugging, talent booking, and project management.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with virtually every aspect of the industry from publishing and labels to management and touring,” said MYERS. “It has never been more important, as staffs decrease and expectations escalate, to bring experience and perspective to the table. That’s what I’m ready to provide with NMC.”

Most recently with music publishing and artist development company MV2, MYERS’ career has also included time at BIG TRACTOR MUSIC, TREY TURNER ARTIST MANAGEMENT, ROY ORBISON MUSIC/STILL WORKING MUSIC, CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT and MAYPOP MUSIC.

Congratulate him here.

