Virtual Keynote

ALPHA MEDIA kicked off a series of "virtual keynote" webinars for employees and clients with a session, "Now What? Tools for Difficult Times," on THURSDAY (5/7). Author GREG BELL was the featured speaker and MEGHAN TRAINOR appeared in an interview with SKYVIEW NETWORKS' DANA CORTEZ. The company said that the event drew close to 1,000 guests and will be the fitst in a series that will run throughout the year.

CEO BOB PROFFITT said, “The goal of the event was to offer our employees and clients positive and actionable planning strategies to maximize personal and professional opportunities as we begin the re-entry phase of this crisis.”

« see more Net News