-
Alpha Media Holds 'Virtual Keynote' With Greg Bell And Meghan Trainor For Employees, Clients
May 11, 2020 at 6:05 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALPHA MEDIA kicked off a series of "virtual keynote" webinars for employees and clients with a session, "Now What? Tools for Difficult Times," on THURSDAY (5/7). Author GREG BELL was the featured speaker and MEGHAN TRAINOR appeared in an interview with SKYVIEW NETWORKS' DANA CORTEZ. The company said that the event drew close to 1,000 guests and will be the fitst in a series that will run throughout the year.
CEO BOB PROFFITT said, “The goal of the event was to offer our employees and clients positive and actionable planning strategies to maximize personal and professional opportunities as we begin the re-entry phase of this crisis.”
-