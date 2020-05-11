Philadelphia

RADIO ONE/PHILADELPHIA has created a partnership with MYPHILLYLAWYER to honor front line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “SALUTE ON THE FRONT LINE” campaign features video tributes and special lunch deliveries to men and women nominated by members of the community. The campaign will run through JUNE 7th.

MYPHILLYLAWYER’s DEAN WEITZMAN said, “These people put themselves on the front line daily. They are everyday heroes who deserve to be recognized and celebrated for what they do.”

GM EZIO TORRES added, “This partnership with MYPHILLYLAWYER recognizes not only the front line workers who immediately come to mind, but also those who work in the grocery stores and drug stores, along with the delivery drivers, postal workers, SEPTA personnel, and many others. It’s just a great way to acknowledge those who continue to allow us to move forward. We want to send them a big thank you.”

WPHI PD/middays PARIS NICOLE commented, “It is imperative for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes who are on the front lines every day holding our community together."

Listeners of Hip-Hop WHPI (103.9 FM), Urban Oldies WPPZ (CLASSIX 107.9), Urban AC WRNB (100.3 RNB), and Inspiration WPPZ-HD2 (PRAISE 107.9) will have an opportunity to submit video tributes to the stations highlighting the work and contribution of friends or family members who are essential workers in the PHILADELPHIA area.

The stations will feature the videos daily and along with MYPHILLYLAWYER, lunches will be delivered to the workplace of the honorees.

