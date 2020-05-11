Steve Pleshe

As expected, former CUMULUS Country KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO PD and overnight host STEVE PLESHE has officially joined MONUMENT RECORDS as Dir., Regional Promotion. PLESHE departed KSKS after three years on FRIDAY, MAY 8th (NET NEWS 5/6).

As previously reported (NET NEWS 4/23), MONUMENT recently staffed its own Country promotion team after several years of working with the teams at its sister SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE labels for promotion efforts. That new team includes VP/Promotion DREW BLAND, Dir./Regional Promotion LISA MASTRIANNI, and Manager/Regional Promotion KATELYN LESTER, with PLESHE rounding out the hires.

“STEVE is going to be the perfect addition to the MONUMENT RECORDS promotion team,” said BLAND. “Someone with his proven track record, knowledge of radio and enthusiastic, service-minded attitude is going to be a great fit for our radio station partners and artists.”

PLESHE arrived at KSKS in his most recent role in 2017 from BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, where he had been Dir./WEST COAST Promotion. He originally joined KSKS in the early ‘90s as a part-timer and worked his way up to PD in 2004. He made the leap to record promotion with COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS in JANUARY 2008. After a stint back in radio with Classic Hits KHIT/FRESNO, where he did mornings, PLESHE joined RCA NASHVILLE in 2009, then segued to BLACK RIVER in 2014.

