360L In '21 Audis

SIRIUSXM's newest car audio platform will be included in new AUDI vehicles for the 2021 model year. The 360L platform, to be available as standard equipment on ten AUDI models (five on all vehicles, five with most trim packages), includes both satellite radio and streaming channels enabled by connection to VERIZON's LTE network, plus on-demand content and personalized options.

“AUDI’s immersive infotainment is designed to enrich the driving experience and delight drivers and passengers, and adding SiriusXM with 360L to most of our 2021 model lineup certainly complements our Multi-Media Interface,” said AUDI OF AMERICA Dir./Connected Services POM MALHOTRA. “The choices provided by SIRIUSXM with 360L are nearly unlimited, and they help bolster our technology-forward position among premium automakers.”

“Introducing SIRIUSXM with 360L across nearly the entire lineup of 2021 model year Audi vehicles gives AUDI customers access to the very best offering from SIRIUSXM and is another major step forward for us as we continue to roll 360L out to the major vehicle manufacturers,” said SIRIUSXM SVP, Automotive Partnerships RODNEY PICKETT. “AUDI has a long-established track record as a leader of in-vehicle technology. SIRIUSXM with 360L’s revolutionary hybrid content delivery system gives AUDI drivers and their passengers access to an unparalleled variety of premium content and in-vehicle personalization.”

