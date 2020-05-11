Thomas Rhett

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, who takes the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "Beer Can't Fix," featuring CAPITOL NASHVILLE's JON PARDI.

Kudos to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC.

« back to Net News