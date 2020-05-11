The Bros (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

The JONAS BROTHERS will appear on a SIRIUSXM HITS 1 "Celebrity Session" on FRIDAY (5/15) at noon (ET) to promote the release that day of their new single "X" (featuring KAROL G). On the show, hosted by HITS 1's "THE MORNING MASH UP" team of RUAN SAMPSON, NICOLE RYAN, and STANLEY T, the brothers will interact with an audience of frontline healthcare workers and their families, answering fan questions about their music and their documentary "HAPPINESS CONTINUES."

In a press release, the brothers said, “We’re really looking forward to be able to come together and connect with a group of some of the incredible healthcare workers and their families. Thank you to SIRIUSXM for the opportunity and for putting together the Celebrity Session."



SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, “Healthcare workers nationwide have been on the frontlines working tirelessly to keep our families safe and healthy. SIRIUSXM is honored to have the opportunity to thank a group of these brave healthcare workers and their families with a very special virtual Celebrity Session featuring the JONAS BROTHERS."

« back to Net News