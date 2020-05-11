New Site, Roster, And Services

NEW GENERATION RADIO has debuted a new web site, talent roster and services for VIRTUAL JOCK.COM, now in its 5th year. VIRTUAL JOCK.COM offers a new roster of major market talent covering all formats available for voice tracking.

NEW GENERATION RADIO Pres. JASON KIDD commented, "When we debuted VIRTUAL JOCK 5 years ago we saw a growing need for remote talent as more companies were downsizing. As we continue to stay ahead of the curve, we announce some great new services; as well as a new talent roster to give station owners, market managers and program directors all the tools they need to remain competitive! We have launched a whole new look and website for VIRTUALJOCK.COM, featuring an all-new roster of some of the best major market talents across AMERICA. Radio stations everywhere will continue to have the opportunity to bring in major market talent via voice tracking that not only their station desires, but also what their budget requires. Live and local for a fraction of the cost."

Also, effective immediately, NEW GENERATION RADIO announces a new partnership with KILLERSPOTS.COM, INC, enabling NEW GENERATION RADIO to offer radio stations commercial production, including jingles by leaders in the business.

KIDD adds, "NEW GENERATION RADIO is a one stop shop for radio stations across NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND. From talent, formats, commercial production to consulting, we have everything you need to streamline your sound, leveraging your station for success- for cash or barter!"

Check out NEW GENERATION RADIO's new roster of talent, as well as all the other services offered by at www.virtualjock.com.

