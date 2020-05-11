Good Morning Fresno!

ONE PUTT Top 40 KWDO (99.3 NOW-FM)/FRESNO adds JASON HURST to mornings, where he is teaming with ATHENA to form JASON & ATHENA IN THE MORNING

HURST, a 30-year radio veteran, has been long-time friends with ATHENA, having worked with her for several years in the market at CUMULUS Hot AC KWYE (Y101). Previously, HURST was morning co-host on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA AC KSOF.

HURST said, "ATHENA and I have been friends for years and we're really looking forward to doing a show together. "It's one of those things where we know what each other is thinking."

ATHENA added, "It doesn’t hurt that he's tall, dark and handsome – and at barely 5 feet, I really look up to him!"

