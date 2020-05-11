A Salute To The Songwriters

Six radio chains — ALPHA MEDIA, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, COX MEDIA GROUP, HUBBARD RADIO, NEUHOFF MEDIA and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA — have teamed up with BMI and many of Country music’s hit songwriters for a radio concert to benefit the MUSICARES’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. The show will be co-hosted by CAPITOL NASHVILLE superstar LUKE BRYAN alongside air personalities CHRISTI BROOKS (COX KKBQ/HOUSTON), FITZ (HUBBARD KNUC/SEATTLE), JEFF K (BEASLEY KCYE/LAS VEGAS), BRIAN & CRISSY (TOWNSQUARE WGNA/ALBANY, NY) and JOSH ROBERTS (NEUHOFF WFMB/SPRINGFIELD, IL).

The commercial-free, three-hour special, “A Salute to the Songwriters,” will air nationwide on more than 100 Country stations owned by the six broadcast groups on SATURDAY, MAY 16th at 7p local time. Proceeds will go directly to the special MUSICARES fund created by BMI, ASCAP and SESAC to support songwriters affected by the pandemic.

The lineup will include songwriters DALLAS DAVIDSON, RHETT AKINS, JON RANDALL, JESSI ALEXANDER, LUKE DICK, JEFF HYDE, BRANDON KINNEY, CLINT DANIELS, BARRY DEAN, NATALIE HEMBY, DYLAN ALTMAN and WYNN VARBLE performing from their living rooms and home studios and talking about how their hit songs were created. Several up-and-coming songwriters will also discuss how the pandemic has affected them and their livelihoods.

“We’re proud to partner with the country’s leading local radio groups to support the songwriters whose music brings us together in good times and in bad,” said BMI Pres. & CEO MIKE O’NEILL. “Songwriters are often considered the smallest of small businesses, and like so many small businesses, they are deeply impacted by this pandemic. We’re so grateful that some of BMI’s top Country music creators are lending their voices to support this incredibly important cause.”

“Like so many others, songwriters have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and the temporary closure of bars, restaurants and live music venues.” said COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Content & Audience TIM CLARKE. “Broadcasters have outstanding relationships with this community, and we are honored to join together in creating this special to celebrate and support these talented individuals who are the heart of Country music.”

To donate to MUSICARES COVID-19 Relief for songwriters during the broadcast, listeners can text SONGWRITERS to 41444 or click here to give online. More information here.

