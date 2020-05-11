-
Hubbard To Rely On Local Market Guidance For Reopening Strategies
May 11, 2020 at 9:03 AM (PT)
HUBBARD RADIO Chairman/CEO GINNY MORRIS offered a brief outline of her company's plans to reopen and repopulate their stations.
MORRIS commented to ALL ACCESS, "Our planning is still in process. The corporate legal/HR teams will be providing guidance to the local markets who will make their own plans for ‘re-entry’ based on their own unique circumstances, physical plants, location and needs."
