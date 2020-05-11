BENZTOWN has put together an audio tribute to singer, writer, producer, and music executive ANDRE HARRELL. He died over the weekend (5/8) at the age of 59. (NET NEWS 5/9)

A native NEW YORKER, HARRELL was the Founder of UPTOWN RECORDS; former Pres./CEO of MOTOWN RECORDS; former DEF JAM VP/GM; credited for signing SEAN “PUFFY” “P DIDDY” COMBS to his first record contract; and mentored many including MARY J. BLIGE. HARREL was Vice Chairman at DIDDY's REVOLT TV NETWORK.

The BENZTOWN tribute was produced by TOM GREEN and written & voiced by BILL ROYAL. Listen here.

