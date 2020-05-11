Big D & Bubba (Compass Media Networks)

WCLT Radio, Inc. Country WCLT (T-100)/COLUMBUS, OH has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS/SILVERFISH MEDIA's nationally-syndicated BIG D and BUBBA as the new morning show beginning TODAY (5/11). The show will air from 5-10a MONDAY through FRIDAY, and 6-10a on SATURDAYS.

WILD WALLEY, who previously hosted mornings on the station, will move to afternoons from 3-7p and continue his role as PD.

“Country music fans are really going to enjoy waking up to BIG D and BUBBA’s fun and energetic show on T-100," said T-100 Pres./GM DOUG PRICER. "They are a perfect fit with our deeper blend of Country music and our station’s focus on local communities.”

« see more Net News