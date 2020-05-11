Pelkey (Photo: LinkedIn)

FCC Press Secretary TINA PELKEY has exited the agency to take a position in the private sector as Sr. Mgr., Government Affairs Communication at JEFF BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN aerospace firm, and NTIA Dir. of Public Affairs ANNE VEIGLE is joining the FCC Office of Media Relations as Deputy Dir. of Communications. In addition, Deputy Press Secretary WILL WIQUIST has been promoted to Associate Dir. of Communications and Policy Advisor, and Connect2Health Task Force Dir. Of Communications KATIE GORSCAK has been upped to Sr. Communications Advisor.

“We have an outstanding media relations team that deftly handles far more than one might think possible for such a small group,” said FCC Chairman AJIT PAI. “I am excited that ANNE is joining this excellent team. Her deep reporting and public relations experience in the telecom sector are a perfect addition. I congratulate WILL on this well-deserved promotion and welcome his continued wise counsel. I also congratulate KATIE on her promotion and am grateful to her for her willingness to broaden her portfolio.

“I also want to thank TINA PELKEY for her fantastic work during her nearly three years at the Commission. She has been incredibly responsive both internally and externally, has shown outstanding strategic thinking and leadership, and has been an excellent writer and speaking coach (not that I’ve slowed down my speaking quite as much as she would like!). And on a personal note, I’m very grateful for her friendship -- I’ve really enjoyed our conversations about the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (our favorite team), our families, and all sorts of other matters. We will all miss TINA, and I sincerely thank her for her public service.”

