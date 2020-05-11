New News Podcast

RADIO AMBULANTE ESTUDIOS and ACAST are partnering to launch a weekly news podcast, "EL HILO." The show, posting on FRIDAYS, will be co-hosted by EL PAIS Editor for Special Projects ELIEZER BUDASOFF and SILVIA VIÑAS, who will also serve as Exec. Producer, with DANIEL ALARCÓN as Editorial Director. ACAST will provide hosting, distribution, and dynamic advertising insertion.

BUDASOFF said, “From our very first episodes, we have sought to cover the essential stories of the region. We spoke with Ecuadorian doctors fighting the new CORONAVIRUS in a city overwhelmed by death. We reported on the thousands of migrants whose treacherous northward journeys were made even more complicated by the pandemic. And we explored how this health crisis has affected a social and political uprising in CHILE. Reporting on a region as diverse, alive, and complex as LATIN AMERICA requires vision, rigor and informed curiosity. This is what we hope to bring to our listeners.”

“Our launch coincided with a global pandemic, a time when listeners crave insightful and rigorous reporting, especially in their own language,” said VIÑAS. “For us, this is an opportunity to use the audio storytelling techniques we have learned and mastered at RADIO AMBULANTE to inform and engage listeners during this unprecedented and often confusing time.”

ALARCÓN said, “RADIO AMBULANTE’s audience has been asking for a show like EL HILO. We know it’s challenging to launch a project like this one at a time like this, but we do it because we are convinced of our mission.”

“Podcasting thrives through the work of local creators,” said ACAST MEXICO Content Dir. DIEGO BOLAÑOS. “As audio grows in markets around the world, we’re committed to supporting creators who are sharing stories from and for different communities. RADIO AMBULANTE ESTUDIOS and ACAST share a common vision in amplifying stories and voices from around the globe, and with EL HILO we’re introducing a high quality podcast with a necessary Latin American perspective.”

« see more Net News