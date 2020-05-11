Reading

Dame JULIE ANDREWS and her daughter EMMA WALTON HAMILTON have debuted a podcast on which the legendary actress reads children's books, including some co-written by herself and her daughter.

"JULIE'S LIBRARY" is produced by AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA and is being posted weekly on WEDNESDAYS, with two episodes -- one for MICHELLE KNUDSEN's "Marilyn's Monster" and the other for two books, JULIE FULTON and RACHEL SUZANNE's "Bears Don't Eat Egg Sandwiches" and MAC BARNETT's "The Wolf, The Duck & The Mouse" -- already available.

