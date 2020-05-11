Season Finale

A variety of stars from Country and other genres are scheduled to appear on the season finale of ABC’s “AMERICAN IDOL” on SUNDAY (5/17) 8-10p (ET), on which the winner will be revealed live.

In addition to solo performances from judges LUKE BRYAN (singing “One Margarita”) and KATY PERRY (“Daisies”), LIONEL RICHIE will close the show with “We Are The World,” joined by his fellow judges alongside past “Idol” winners and finalists LAUREN ALAINA, ALEXANDRA ARANDA (aka SCARYPOOLPARTY), GABBY BARRETT, LAINE HARDY, SCOTTY MCCREERY, KATHERINE MCPHEE, PHILLIP PHILLIPS, KELLIE PICKLER, JORDIN SPARKS, and RUBEN STUDDARD.

Also on the show, RASCAL FLATTS will be teamed with DOUG KIKER to perform “Bless The Broken Road,” LAUREN DAIGLE will sing “You Say,” and CYNTHIA ERIVO and the season’s top 11 finalists will perform a medley of iconic ARETHA FRANKLIN songs.

