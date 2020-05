Late Filers

Several radio stations licensed to communities in ARKANSAS, LOUISIANA, and MISSISSIPPI have been notified by the FCC that their licenses will expire as of JUNE 1st if no license renewal applications are filed. The Commission says that the licensees missed the FEBRUARY 3rd deadline for filing.

The stations include EMANUEL CARRERA Regional Mexican KZTD-A/CABOT, AR; POWERHOUSE MINISTRIES low power KPWH-LP/JONESBORO, AR; DESHA COUNTY COMMUNITY RADIO INC. low power KHEE-LP/MAGEE, AR; FOUNDATION FOR THE PRESERVATION OF THE INDIVIDUAL low power KTPV-LP/PRAIRIE GROVE, AR; LOUISIANA STATE PENITENTARY Variety KLSP/ANGOLA, LA; DRY PRONG EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION INC. noncommercial KVDP/DRY PRONG, LA; COUSHATTA TRIBE OF LOUISIANA low power KWRJ-LP/ELTON, LA; WOO2 COMMUNICATIONS, LLC Oldies KLIC/MONROE, LA; IBC MINISTRIES low power KCRJ-LP/MONROE, LA; BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. translator K219DB/NEW IBERIA, LA; CIRCUIT BROADCASTING CO. Silent WORV-A/HATTIESBURG, MS; BILLY R. AUTRY Gospel WKRA-A and Gospel WKRA-F (THE CHANGE 92.7)/HOLLY SPRINGS, MS; SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING INC. Silent KOUI/LOUISVILLE, MS; MAGNOLIA STATE BROADCASTING, INC. News-Talk WMOX-A/MERIDIAN, MS; MT. VERNON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH los power WNNN-LP/NOXAPATER, MS; and VICKSBURG COMMUNITY RADIO low power WDON-LPVICKSBURG, MS.

