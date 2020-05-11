Special Episodes

Storytelling organization THE MOTH has announced what it calls a "special addition" to its regular podcast "THE MOTH PODCAST," a weekly "PG-13 rated" edition of the show for FRIDAYS through LABOR DAY. "ALL TOGETHER NOW: FRIDAYS WITH THE MOTH" will feature new stories and classics, and will include a staff member from THE MOTH's Artistic and Education teams offering prompts based on MOTH storytelling techniques "to spark conversation and connections." The FRIDAY shows, debuting this week (5/15), will be included in the regular "THE MOTH PODCAST" feed and are intended as "something people can do together -- much like a book club or watching a film via NETFLIX Party" during the pandemic.

“In this complicated time, when we’re feeling isolated, we are all seeking new ways to deepen our connections with friends, family and our communities,” said Exec. Dir. SARAH HABERMAN. “With ‘ALL TOGETHER NOW,’ we’re building on the popularity of THE MOTH Education program’s 'Storytelling School' prompts, and tapping into the undeniable power of personal storytelling as a tool to bring people closer even while we are apart.”

“We want to give listeners something that’s entertaining and also safe to share with everyone listening,” added Artistic Dir. CATHERINE BURNS, who hosted the first episode. “As someone who is sheltered in place in NEW YORK CITY with a ten-year-old, I understand the need for things that can be shared without worry. We promise, your grandmother's hair will not turn a deeper shade of white if she listens in!”

