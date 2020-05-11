Signs Deal With Surfaces

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed SURFACES to an exclusive, global co-publishing deal. The duo, FORREST FRANK and COLIN PADALECKI, is signed to 10K PROJECTS and represented by HOMEMADE PROJECTS. SURFACES has over 23 million monthly listeners on SPOTIFY and has developed a huge following on TIK TOK.

SURFACES commented, "So thankful to be working with UMPG. We keep a tight circle and are really excited about expanding our team and continuing to work within UNIVERSAL MUSIC!"

UMPG Co-Head A&R DAVID GRAY added, "We are excited to work closely and creatively with COLIN and FORREST on what will be a long and successful career for SURFACES. Their positive outlook, both personally and musically, is a much-needed breath of fresh air for pop music. JODY GERSON’s support and LILLIA PARSA’s diligence were instrumental in making this happen."

HOMEMADE PROJECTS Co-Founders TONY TALAMO and ZACH FRIEDMAN said, "At the end of the day, everything boils down to the songs you’re putting out into the world and with SURFACES, we wanted to make sure we are working with people who wake up every day as excited about their songs as we are. UMPG are those people and we couldn’t be happier to be working together."

(L-R): DAVID GRAY (Co-Head A&R, UMPG), LILLIA PARSA (Director A&R, UMPG), TONY TALAMO + ZACH FRIEDMAN (Co-founders, HOMEMADE PROJECTS), COLIN PADALECKI (SURFACES), KERRIGAN HENNINGS (Sr. Dir./Business & Legal Affairs, UMPG), FORREST FRANK (SURFACES), JODY GERSON (UMPG Chairman and CEO), JOE W. HALBARDIER (KING, HOLMES, PATERNO & SORIANO, LLP)

ZOOM Signing Photo Courtesy of UMPG

