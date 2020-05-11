David Wood

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC and Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS Dir./Talk Programming DAVID WOOD has been promoted to VP/PD. WOOD will continue overseeing WIBC, WFNI, and NETWORK INDIANA, and will add oversight of Country WLHK (HANK 97.1) and AC WYXB (B105.7).

"DAVID's experience building legendary brands and coaching world class talent is second to none," said EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS SVP BOB RICHARDS. "This promotion is well deserved recognition for the amazing work he has been doing leading our programming teams for the past 10+ years."

"It has been the highlight of my career to work with these iconic INDIANAPOLIS brands," WOOD said. "I am proud to work with my amazing team at EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS and look forward to helping them reach new heights in the coming years."

