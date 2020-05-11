Another Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON is hosting another in a series of Town Hall specials on how the CORONAVIRUS crisis affects NEW JERSEY, this one focusing on the efforts in the state to develop a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. The new special will air at 7p (ET) THURSDAY (5/14).

The show, "Town Hall: CORONAVIRUS, Quest for a Cure," will be again hosted by Special Projects Dir./Morning News Anchor ERIC SCOTT and will feature a panel of experts from ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON BARNABAS HEALTH, PENN MEDICINE, and the RUTGERS CANCER INSTITUTE OF NEW JERSEY.

“Even as treatment options have advanced, there is much work still to be done,” said SCOTT. “This program seeks to highlight that work, but also set reasonable expectations about how it impacts the prospects for reopening NEW JERSEY’s economy.”

