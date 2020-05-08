WCOL/Columbus, OH

iHEARTMEDIA Country WCOL/COLUMBUS, OH APD/afternoon host BOXER recently celebrated the engagement of a local couple through the station's "Get on one knee during quarantine" promotion. One winner was selected to receive an engagement ring provided by WORTHINGTON JEWELERS, as well as an intimate performance by Country artist RAYNE JOHNSON at their proposal.

WCOL listener KYLE DAY, an ICU nurse who was ready to pop the question to high school sweetheart SHELBY, was selected as the winner from among hundreds of submission stories. The couple had been separated for five weeks due to DAY's work with COVID-19 patients, and were finally reunited when DAY popped the question in front of family and friends inside the fixer-upper house the couple bought and have been working tirelessly to make their dream home since NOVEMBER 2019. After SHELBY responded with an "of course," JOHNSON arrived and played his song, "Front Seat," for the newly engaged couple. Proper social distancing precautions were taken throughout the entire proposal, which was livestreamed on the station's FACEBOOK page.

"What many don't know is behind the scenes, we had to do a turnaround in less than 24 hours from getting a winner, to the proposal, then making it all sync with RAYNE JOHNSON," BOXER shared in a story about the promotion on the station's website. "Everyone feels pretty lucky it worked the way it did."

