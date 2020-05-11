Konstan (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former WARNERMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT EVP/General Counsel EVE KONSTAN has been named General Counsel at SPOTIFY, reports VARIETY.

KONSTAN, who starts her new position next MONDAY (5/18), replaces HORACIO GUTIERREZ, who was promoted to Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer last FALL. KONSTAN joined HBO in 1999 and moved to corporate parent WARNERMEDIA in MARCH 2019 before exiting in OCTOBER.

« see more Net News