Buyouts

14 employees of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and parent AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA have accepted voluntary buyouts, the company confirmed to BRING ME THE NEWS on MONDAY (5/11). The buyouts were tipped by former MPR Senior Editor of News BOB COLLINS, who tweeted FRIDAY that MPR NEWS Interim Dir. LAURA MCCALLUM was one of the buyout recipients, which she confirmed in her own tweet, saying she would be leaving at the end of the month Also exiting is Producer ANNA MOOS, who BRING ME THE NEWS is reporting will be joining the SAHAN JOURNAL news service.

The company's Managing Dir. of Communications ANGIE ANDRESEN told BRING ME THE NEWS, "We are currently facing the biggest financial test we’ve ever faced. As we evaluate a wide range of changes to cut expenses, we’re taking great care with any changes to our programming and with decisions that affect the lives and livelihoods of our dedicated employees. To say we’re grateful to these colleagues for all they’ve done for MPR and their commitment to our ongoing public service is an understatement. It’s always difficult to say goodbye to colleagues, and especially so when we can’t do it in person. We will miss each one of these talented people."

Huge loss for MPR News. Laura McCallum, interim managing director of news, takes a buyout. Position eliminated, which also seems to eliminate any chance Nancy Cassutt comes back after her year at Marketplace. Guessing this will be first of many cuts. — MyLittleBloggie (@MyLittleBloggie) May 8, 2020

Some news: I have decided to leave @MPRnews at the end of the month, mindful of the challenging financial picture ahead, and through the company's voluntary separation program. After nearly 27 years in various roles, it's time for a change! — Laura McCallum (@MPRsLauraMc) May 11, 2020

