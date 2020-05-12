Ed Christian

SAGA President/CEO ED CHRISTIAN has had remarkable success, year in and year out, and is very profitable. Considered one of the smartet independant operators, CHRISTIAN looks at the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the reason he's so successful.

CHRISTIAN told ALL ACCESS, "We never really closed. We have always been open. Sales staff and business worked remotely. We did have some staff, for legitimate health reasons also work remotely. Otherwise we operated our stations, as the FCC (actually written by the FEDERAL RADIO COMISSION, 1927-34 when it evolved into the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION): 'In the public interest, convenience and necessity.'"

