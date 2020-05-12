Benefit For MusiCares Relief Fund

With the support of the MUSICARES FOUNDATION, the team behind SOUNDCHECK LIVE is bringing together 68 stars in the music world to deliver a performance of THE BEATLES “Let It Be” for a good cause.

The performance will feature AVRIL LAVIGNE, NUNO BETTENCOURT, ORIANTHI, PHIL X, GARY CHERONE, and DUG PINNICK, as well as a long list of musicians, vocalists, and engineers who have performed and worked alongside the likes of LADY GAGA, ARETHA FRANKLIN, ARIANA GRANDE, and many more.

With the song and video available TODAY MAY 12th on all digital streaming services and SOUNDCHECK LIVE’S YOUTUBE page, everyone involved hopes to raise money for music industry professionals impacted by the CORONAVIRUS pandemic, as well as offer up inspiration at a time when the world needs it most.

More can be found on the SOUNDCHECK LIVE FB page.

