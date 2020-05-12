Giveaway

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is looking to help one local small business weather the pandemic with the giveaway of a $50,000 advertising campaign.

The contest, held with FIRST MIDWEST BANK, asks businesses to tell the station in 300 words or less why they should get the advertising package. The winner will be picked based on passion for their business, innovation during the pandemic, employee loyalty, impact on the neighborhood or community, and overall culture.

