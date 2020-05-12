-
No New Station Sales In FCC Database Tuesday Morning
No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (5/12).
In filings appearing in the database, DIOCESAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION has applied for an STA to operate KLUX/ROBSTOWN, TX from interim facilities after its tower collapsed in a windstorm.
Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were CALVARY RADIO NETWORK, INC. (WVWG/SEELYVILLE, IN, antenna and pole fell after farmer filling the silo to which they were attached accidentally struck and pulled a guy wire) and COX BROADCAST GROUP (WCGA-A/WOODBINE, GA, weather damage to LNB and internet equipment).
And FURNITURE CITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Religion WFUR-F/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $2.75 million.
