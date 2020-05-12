Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly summaries of download data for the podcasts it tracks showed downloads flat and audience up for the second consecutive week. For the week of MAY 4-10, downloads remained steady and audience levels rose 1%; For the year to date, download growth remained at 25% and audience growth increased 9%.

As for categories for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth year-to-date was +69% for News, +36% for History, +23% for Comedy, +22% for Kids & Family, +20% for Business, +20% for TV & Film, +16% for Sports, +15% for True Crime, +14 for Technology, +12% for Science, +12% for Government, +6% for Health & Fitness, +6% for Religion & Spirituality, +3% for Fiction, +3% for Arts, +1% for Leisure, -5% for Education, -6% for Society & Culture, -32% for Music. On a week-to-week basis, the download movement showed -+1% for News, +2% for History, -8% for Comedy, +2% for Kids & Family, +8% for Business, -2% for TV & Film, -1% for Sports, +4% for True Crime, +1 for Technology, -2% for Science, -13% for Government, +1% for Health & Fitness, +2% for Religion & Spirituality, +5% for Fiction, +1% for Arts, 0% for Leisure, +5% for Education, +2% for Society & Culture, -12% for Music.

Podcast streams and downloads during peak weekday morning commute times fell an average of 17% for the week as compared to the previous week; SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS again showed increases, with SATURDAY's peak hour up 17% and SUNDAY's also up 17%.

