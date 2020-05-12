New Show Delayed

CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO's new weeknight sports talk show with evening news anchor ROB MARTIER, originally scheduled to launch last night (NET NEWS 5/11), has been delayed, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

The show, slated for 7-9p (CT) and replacing JENNIFFER WEIGEL, did not air MONDAY night, with WESTWOOD ONE's MARK LEVIN airing instead. VP/Market Manager MARV NYREN told FEDER that the station is "working on the team for the show" and needs "a few more pieces before we go live," but did not indicate a new starting date for MARTIER's show.

