Integrated Into Amobee

TRITON DIGITAL's programmatic audio advertising sales platform has been integrated into AMOBEE's advertising buying platform, allowing AMOBEE clients access to digital audio and podcast ads sold through TRITON's technology.

“AMOBEE’s partnership with TRITON gives our clients access to unparalleled audio expertise, sophisticated technology and a very knowledgeable team,” said AMOBEE SVP/Business Development BRYAN EVERETT. “TRITON shares our passion for innovation and dedication to helping clients achieve success through a wide array of high-quality digital audio and podcast inventory within their marketplace, which have become critically important vehicles for reaching target audiences in a relevant, engaging and meaningful manner during this time of unprecedented disruption of our daily lives.”

“We are proud to partner with AMOBEE on this integration, and to provide the buyers and agencies that use their platform with access to top-tier digital audio and podcast inventory from across the globe,” said TRITON DIGITAL Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “The inclusion of this powerful, efficient, and highly targetable inventory in their buys will undoubtedly enable them to increase their scale, reach their target audiences with relevant, meaningful messaging, and increase their revenue.”

