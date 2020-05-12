Podcasts

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, parent of the K-LOVE and AIR1 Contemporary Christian networks, is launching its own podcast platform, ACCESSMORE. Shows on the platform will include NATALIE GRANT and CHARLOTTE GAMBILL's "DARE TO BE," PROPEL WOMEN founder CHRISTINE CAINE's "EQUIP AND EMPOWER," "HEY, IT'S THE LUSKOS" with LEVI and JENNIE LUSKO, REBECCA ST. JAMES' "FAMILY AND FRIENDS," and ELEVATION eKIDS' "INTO THE PORTAL."

“Since joining EMF last year, we’ve been developing opportunities in new media to reach more people with quality, faith-based content,” said CEO BILL REEVES. “We were already among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies. ACCESSMORE is the next major step into that burgeoning segment.”

“As podcasting continues to explode, I’m excited that we can increase the offering of faith-based content,” said ACCESSMORE Director RAHNY TAYLOR. “The goal of this ever-expanding platform is to give listeners a place to accessmore on themes that interest, grow and entertain.”

The platform is available now for an early preview at accessmore.com with the app and full slate of shows to come soon.

