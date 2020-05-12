CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists Of The Year Special

CMT has revealed a second round of talent that will perform for “CMT CELEBRATES OUR HEROES: AN ARTISTS OF THE YEAR SPECIAL" on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3rd at 8p ET/PT (NET NEWS 4/27). Joining the previously released talent are: BRANDI CARLILE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, KANE BROWN, KRISTEN BELL, LAUREN DAIGLE, LUKE COMBS, SAM HUNT and TIM MCGRAW.

CMT is still collecting stories of unsung heroes who have done exceptional things for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Submit someone you know for possible inclusion in the special here.

« see more Net News