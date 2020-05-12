Now With The Roost

YOUTUBE vloggers ZANE HIJAZI and HEATH HUSSAR are taking their "ZANE AND HEATH: UNFILTERED" podcast to WARNERMEDIA-owned ROOSTER TEETH's podcast network THE ROOST. The weekly show, a companion to their YOUTUBE shows, launched in SEPTEMBER.

ROOSTER TEETH SVP/Sales and Development ALAN ABDINE said, "ZANE and HEATH represent the best of the podcasting and YOUTUBE world and are exactly what we look for in a ROOST Partner. Their honest, authentic approach to content creation, and community engagement enables us to leverage all of what ROOSTER TEETH does best and has learned over 17 years as a community-focused brand. We are truly grateful for the privilege to represent them in the marketplace."

« back to Net News