Webinar

EDISON RESEARCH is offering a webinar on MAY 21st at 1p (ET) looking at podcast listening behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Podcasting: Connection and Community During Quarantine," hosted by SVP TOM WEBSTER, will include previously unreleased data from the Podcast Consumer Tracker focusing on listening and behavior changes in FEBRUARY, MARCH, and APRIL, plus new video interviews with listeners and unpublished data from the INFINITE DIAL 2020 study.

Register for the webinar here.

