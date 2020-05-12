Exclusive Analysis From Research Director, Inc.

To quote the Queen Of Soul: "Who's Zoomin' Who?" The answer is -- we all are. The APRIL ratings survey (which ran from 3/26 through 4/22) was completely infected and affected by the coronavirus. We are seeing huge cume drops across the landscape and some interesting realignment of shares – which is our primary focus in this column. However, we urge you to peek under the hood at metrics like PUMM and location listening.

Now, on with the show …

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Big Gains

As markets go, this one did not see as severe a decline in cume as others have. We realize “your mileage may vary,” but from a market-wide perspective, the 6+ cume loss was under a million. That worked out to a 12.6% decline.

There were some serious share increases beginning with UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUE BUENA 102.9). The station was #1 for the second book in a row but seriously padded its lead (6.7-8.4). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) moved up to #2 with a bullet (5.8-7.0) while iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A jumped from #7 to #3 (4.6-6.3). All three stations posted their largest shares in over a year. URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) slipped to #4 despite posting its best number since DECEMBER (5.8-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) dropped to #5 with its smallest share in over a year (6.2-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) was up to #6 with its fourth straight up book (4.3-5.3). ENTERCOM Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) slid to #8 (5.6-4.5).

As we saw with the previous demo, the top three 25-54 stations experienced some serious share gains. KLTN was in first for the fourth straight survey. KTBZ was up to #2 while KGLK stepped up to #3. All three stations had their highest shares in over a year. KKHH slipped to #4 while ENTERCOM Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) remained at #5 as it ended a four-book surge. Close behind was URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX), which stepped up to #6 with a small gain.

Last month KBXX and KLOL were tied at #1 18-34. There was still a tie atop the leaderboard but the only repeat performer was KBXX, which had its highest share since OCTOBER. Completing the twosome was KLTN, which advanced from a tie at #5 thanks to another huge share increase. KTBZ returned at #3 as it rebounded from a down book. KLOL slipped to #4 despite a slight increase in share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) and UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (LATINO MIX) landed in a dead heat at #5. KGLK made an impressive charge as it moved from a tie at #13 to #7.

KLTN was #1 18-49 for the fourth straight survey after posting another monster share increase. KTBZ did the same as it moved up to #2. KBXX was up to #3 with a small gain while KLOL slipped to #4 with a small loss. KGLK advanced eight spaces to #5 with its highest share in over a year while KKHH slid to #6 as it returned all of last month’s large increase.

WASHINGTON, DC: Talk To Me

Information was a precious commodity in our NATION’S CAPITAL, as you will soon see. However, as with all markets, 6+ cume took a hit. For perspective, HUBBARD News WTOP remained the cume leader but saw its numbers fall from 1,005,600 to 642,100. Overall, 6+ market cume was down 18.7%.

Three different flavors of information-based programming led the way. Rising to the top of the heap was CUMULUS Talk WMAL, which reached the double-digit plateau (7.8-10.0). AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU slipped to #2 (8.7-8.4) while WTOP stepped back to #3 (8.2-7.7). The leading music station once again was URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7), which remained at #4 overall (6.8-7.0). In these stressful times, GWET Classical WETA provided a much-needed musical balm as it rose to #5 (4.7-6.3). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR slipped to #6 (6.3-5.9).

A flat WTOP moved up to #1 25-54 while iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH – which suffered a small share loss – stepped up to #2. WAMU ended a two-book run at #1 as it fell back to #3. WMMJ repeated at #4 with a modest decline while WHUR returned at #5 with a small increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC-101) also had a slight increase as it held firm at #6. Last month both WMAL and ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS were tied at #11. Both stations had strong increases as they kept the act together at #7.

Get yer programs here because you’ll need one to track all the 18-34 changes. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS had its highest share since NOVEMBER as it advanced from #4 to #1. ENTERCOM Top 40/R WPGC repeated at #2 with a small loss and was partnered with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG (BIG 100), which moved up from #7 with a strong increase. Four – count ‘em – four stations were tied at #4. Both WTOP and WAMU had been together at #8 and both had small increases. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) dropped from #1 with its lowest share in over a year while WASH stepped down from #3 with its fourth down book in a row. WHUR and WWDC had been an item at #5 but both dropped their respective rank. WHUR landed at #8 while WWDC ended up in a tie at #9 with WGTS.

The 18-49 leaderboard was peppered with ties, as well. WAMU repeated at #1 with a modest loss. WKYS moved up five slots to #2 with a solid increase and was joined by WWDC, which had a slight gain. WMMJ slipped to #4 and was part of a foursome at that position. WTOP was up from #6 with a slight increase. WMAL advanced from a tie at #11 with a huge gain while WGTS moved up from #10 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. WIHT fell five slots to #10 while WASH dropped from #3 to #11 and was tied with WBIG.

ATLANTA: Talk it Up

The 6+ cume loss for the market affected some formats more intensely than others. On a grand scale, market cume was off by 15.2% from last month.

That COX MEDIA Talk WSB-AM was #1 again came as no surprise. And, that the station was in double digits for the fourth book in a row was not a shocker. What was eye popping was the size of the number (12.9-13.9). As they say in the biz – that’s huge. COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104FM) had its highest share in over a year (5.9-9.3) as it moved up to #2. COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) slipped to #3 despite posting its largest share in over a year (6.4-7.4). ENTERCOM Urban WVEE (V-103) slipped to #4 (6.4-6.0). The next closest station was URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5), which stepped up to #5 (4.8-4.8). COX MEDIA AC WSB-F (B98.5) dropped to a tie at #8 (5.1-3.3).

For the eighth straight survey, WVEE was #1 25-54. The station had its highest share in over a year but was hearing footsteps from WALR, which moved up four slots to #2 and was less than a half share behind the leader. WSRV repeated at #3 with its fourth up book in a row. It just edged out WSB-A, which slipped to #4 despite a slight increase. WAMJ dropped back to #5 though it did halt a two-book slide. WSB-F fell from #5 to #13.

WVEE continued to dominate 18-34 and actually cracked the double-digit barrier this time. WALR was up three slots to #2 thanks to a massive increase yet still trailed the leader by almost two shares. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) was again a distant #3 with a slight decrease. Much to our collective chagrin, there are no sports but that did not matter to ENTERCOM Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME). The station was up three places to #4 as it ended a rather steep three-book slide. WAMJ stepped down to #5 despite a slight increase and was tied with WSRV, which was up from a tie at #7 with its highest mark since SEPTEMBER. EMF Christian Contemporary WAKL (K-LOVE) leapt from a tie at #15 to #7 while WSB-F fell from #2 to a tie at #8.

It was a great 18-49 month for WVEE. The station was, as usual, #1. It also was up for the fourth book in a row and surpassed the double-digit threshold. WSB-A remained at #2 with a solid increase while WALR moved up to #3 with its highest share in over a year. WSRV took two steps upward to #4 with a strong increase while WAMJ slipped to #5 despite posting its best number since OCTOBER. WSB-F fell from #3 to #11.

PHILADELPHIA: WDAS Sparkles

To illustrate how the 6+ cume game has changed, last month ENTERCOM AC WBEB (B101.1) led the market with 1,033,900. This month BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK was in first with 585,700.

iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS had a massive share increase (6.3-9.2) as it jumped from #4 to #1. WMGK was flat (7.3-7.3) but dropped back to #2. It was paired with ENTERCOM News KYW-A, which stepped up thanks to its highest share in over a year (6.6-7.3). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR slipped to #4 (7.0-6.8). Proving that local sports fans need to complain about their teams even if they aren’t playing, ENTERCOM Sports WIP-F remained at #5 (5.7-5.6). WHYY INC. N/T WHYY slipped to #8 (5.4-4.5).

Pandemic be damned as WMMR continued to dominate 25-54. The station won for the fourth book in a row and remained in double-digits for the third straight survey. WDAS moved up to #2 with its best score in over a year but remained about three shares off the lead. WMGK slipped to #3 with a small loss while WHYY stepped back to #4 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99 FM) and BEASLEY Country WXTU moved up and into a tie at #5. WIP-F dropped four places to #7 with a small loss.

WXTU repeated as the 18-34 leader with its highest share in over a year. WHYY moved up three places to #2. A year ago the station ranked #18 in this demo. WMMR slipped to #3 and was tied with WUSL. Both stations had small losses. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (RADIO 104.5) ended a two-book slide as it moved up four slots to #5. WMGK dropped to #6 as it returned most of last month’s solid increase. ENTERCOM Top 40/M WTDY fell from a tie at #5 to a tie at #10.

WMMR was flat 18-49. That meant the station remained in double digits and captured the demo flag for the fourth straight survey. WDAS was up two places to #2 with another large share increase. WMGK slipped to #3 with a slight gain while WUSL stepped back to #4 despite landing its largest share since

OCTOBER. WXTU moved down to #5 despite posting its best number in over a year. WHYY remained at #6 with a small increase.

BOSTON: X Marks The Spot

The market-wide decrease in 6+ cume was about 15% but some formats saw greater losses than others. The gritty details can be found on the ALL ACCESS ratings page.

The share leaders had the X factor this time. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX jumped from #4 to #1 (6.3-7.5) while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108 FM) slipped to #2 (7.0-7.3). BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR – which had owned or shared the market lead over the last three surveys – slipped to #3 (7.0-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A stepped back to #4 (6.4-6.3) while iHEARTMEDIA Talk WRKO-A advanced four places to #5 (3.8-5.3). BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) dropped to #7 (5.8-4.6).

There was little movement in the 25-54 ranks. Surprisingly, WBZ-F remained in first place with only a small drop in share. WROR bounced back from a down book as it stepped up to #2 and trailed the leader by less than half a share. WXKS slipped to #3 despite a slight increase in share. WZLX was up to #4, also with a slight increase. ENTERCOM AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) slipped to #5 with a small loss.

You would think that the lack of live sports would have been a detriment to WBZ-F but the station moved up to #1 18-34 with its highest share in over a year. BEASLEY Classic Rock WBOS was up slightly as it fell back to #2 and trailed the leader by over a share. WZLX was up three spaces to #3 with its best performance since OCTOBER. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) stepped up to #4 with a small loss. BEASLEY Country WKLB dropped to #5 and was tied with WXKS. Both stations had large share losses. WROR was up three slots to #7 with a modest gain.

The top of the 18-49 leaderboard was relatively unchanged from last month. WBZ-F was #1 for the third book in a row despite a modest loss. WXKS repeated at #2 with a modest increase and was less than a half share off the lead. WBOS returned at #3 with a solid increase while WZLX was #4 again with a small gain. WROR and WMJX had been tied at #5. A flat WROR was left standing in that space while WMJX slipped to #6 with a slight decrease.

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. and our socially distant partners from XTRENDS will take a break to figure out exactly what day this is. Upon our return, we will present the third installment of the ratings round-up, featuring MIAMI, SEATTLE, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

