The newly-formed BLACK SHEEP LABEL GROUP has signed a distribution deal with COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP (CMG), which will aid in launching BLACK SHEEP artists MICHAEL AUSTIN (a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice”) and MATT KOERNER this year.

“We believe that music is a personal experience that should be inspiring, encouraging and heard,” said BLACK SHEEP CEO/GM SUSAN HOBBS-ORTIZ. “Therefore, it was very important for us to find the right distribution partner. We are thrilled to be partnering with COPPERLINE MUSIC GROUP and THE ORCHARD. Their reputation for integrity within the industry precedes them.”

"As the head of A&R for CMG, I look at the industry's new model and environment which we the public consume all of our music these days,” said CMG Head of A&R and Label Acquisitions DEWAYNE BROWN. “Because of the vision that SUSAN HOBBS-ORTIZ has for her new label and her forward industry thinking, I'm very excited to be working with her, the staff, and the artists at BLACK SHEEP.”

