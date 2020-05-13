Feel The Need For Speed!

Music analytics platform ALPHA DATA (formerly BUZZ ANGLE) is launching a cloud-based Application Programming Interface (API).

The company press release states, "It's our first step in bringing all platform functionality to the cloud. The new API will immediately enhance our enterprise customer experience through supporting additional integrations with their in-house data tools; speedy creation of custom API endpoints, tailored specifically to the needs of each company; amplifying our core tenet of daily reporting and detailed, massive on-demand reports that have never been easier to file, with lightning-fast returns."

Learn more here.

« see more Net News