As previously reported in ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 5/11/20), TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE has hired COLLEEN CAREW for mornings, replacing STEVE "STASH" ASH who left the station earlier this month (NET NEWS 5/1/20). CAREW, who previously worked at WZBA from 2003 to 2017, doing middays from 2006-2017, started on MONDAY, MAY 11th.

WZBA PD STEVE HUBER said, "COLLEEN brings with her a knowledge and love of classic rock, a passion for all things BALTIMORE as well as tons of experience on these very airwaves. We are excited to have COLLEEN back on 100.7 THE BAY."

CAREW said, “Just like JON BON JOVI sings, ‘Who says you can't go home?’ I am so thrilled to get back to my 100.7 THE BAY family and to be able to rock the mornings in BALTIMORE and beyond! Life is different, but Classic Rock is timeless. I'm ready to rise and shine and ROCK with our loyal listeners each weekday from 6a-10a (ET)!”

WZBA GM JEFFERSON WARD added, “COLLEEN’s talent, passion for music, love for radio, top shelf professionalism, and long history with the station all make her a natural fit for our team. We welcome her back with open arms and a toast: Cheers!”

