Adams On Instragram

BRYAN ADAMS has apologized for an INSTAGRAM rant that blamed "some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the pandemic that torpedoed his plans to tour.

ADAMS' comments, posted MONDAY (5/11) on INSTAGRAM along with a video of himself playing "Cuts Like a Knife," included, "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than 'thanks a f---ing lot' is go vegan."

ADAMS returned to INSTAGRAM on TUESDAY (5/12) to apologize in comments attached to a video of himself playing "Into The Fire," writing, "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism."

« see more Net News