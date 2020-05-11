-
Bryan Adams Apologizes For Angry Instagram Coronavirus Rant
BRYAN ADAMS has apologized for an INSTAGRAM rant that blamed "some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the pandemic that torpedoed his plans to tour.
ADAMS' comments, posted MONDAY (5/11) on INSTAGRAM along with a video of himself playing "Cuts Like a Knife," included, "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than 'thanks a f---ing lot' is go vegan."
ADAMS returned to INSTAGRAM on TUESDAY (5/12) to apologize in comments attached to a video of himself playing "Into The Fire," writing, "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism."
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. XâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #goveganðÂÂÂÂ±
INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the @royalalberthall . #bryanadamsintothefire #songsfromisolation #covid19 #banwetmarkets #govegan
