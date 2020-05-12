John Dimick

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted JOHN DIMICK to the newly created position of SVP, Programming Operations, CUMULUS Radio Station Group.

DIMICK rises from VP, Programming Operations, a position he has held since he joined the company in 2016. In his new role, DIMICK will lead CUMULUS’ team of VPs, Programming Operations, and 11 format specialists across the company. He will continue to report to BRIAN PHILIPS, EVP, Content and Audience, CUMULUS MEDIA, and is based in ATLANTA.

PHILIPS said, “In my first year [with CUMULUS], JOHN has proven himself to be an indispensable partner in the leadership of this programming group. He is gifted with the intuition, pragmatism and patience to see us to greatness. This move validates the hard-earned trust and confidence JOHN enjoys within our entire company.”

DIMICK commented, “CUMULUS programming professionals are passionate about radio and understand the value of locally programmed and community involved stations. I am honored to assist BRIAN PHILIPS in leading our team in this new position, while continuing to learn from the best minds in our industry. I’m pleased to work with MARY BERNER, DAVE MILNER, BOB WALKER and especially, BRIAN PHILIPS, as CUMULUS continues to reinvent the audio entertainment landscape.”

Prior to joining CUMULUS, DIMICK was SVP, Programming, for LINCOLN FINANCIAL MEDIA. He has over 30 years of radio programming and operations experience in markets across the U.S.

