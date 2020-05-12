Garth Brooks (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

After initially teasing during his “Inside Studio G” FACEBOOK Live show last night (5/11) that he was going to release half of his new album, “FUN” for streaming on AMAZON MUSIC, PEARL RECORDS’ GARTH BROOKS instead made just two songs from the long-delayed album available on the service TODAY (5/12).

Both songs, “Party Gras (The Mardi Gras Song)” and “That’s What Cowboys Do” are streaming on premium tier, AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED. BROOKS shared the news about the new songs with fans today on TWITTER and FACEBOOK.

Responding to a fan question about the status of “FUN” on “Inside Studio G” last night, BROOKS confirmed that the album is complete, then said, “Tell you what we’re going to do. We’ll get AMAZON MUSIC on the phone … Let’s release half the album on AMAZON MUSIC … tonight.” Later in the show he explained his reluctance to drop the full album right now. “I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurtin’,” he said. “The album’s ready to go. It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially?”

BROOKS’ entire catalog, including all 16 studio albums, is exclusively available to stream on AMAZON MUSIC.

